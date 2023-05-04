Birthday special: 5 moments of Meghana Raj Sarja with her son Raayan that are inspiration to single mothers

Kannada actress Meghana Raj is an inspiration to many out there to fight and live for life, even in the darkest times. After her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, she stood as reckoned to force against life only for her little boy, Raayan Raj Saraja. Ever since she has been a super mom to protecting her little one and giving him the best life.

Meghana Raj Sarja married the man of her dreams of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja in a traditional Hindi and Christian marriage in April 2018. The duo reportedly dated for almost 10 years before entering marital bliss. However, on June 7, 2020, Chiranjeevi suffered a sudden heart stroke and left for his heavenly abode at the age of 39. At that time, Meghana was pregnant with their first child. She was 5 months pregnant and garnered every strength in the world for 9 months in the memories of her husband and welcomed a baby boy on Raayan Raj Sarja on October 22, 2020.

Since then, the actress has been a doting mother to her little bundle of joy, Raayan. From telling him stories about his late father to teaching him the good values of life, Meghana leaves no stone unturned in raising her child as a successful single mother.

On the occasion of Meghana Raj's, let's look at 5 adorable moments of the mother-son duo.



PRINCE- Naming ceremony

In September, Meghana Raj celebrated her baby son with a grand naming ceremony among her close family members. She shared a one-and-a-half-minute-long video that gives a glimpse inside the lives of Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja to announce her son's name.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Meghana opened up about the meaning of her son Raayan Raj Sarja and said, "When I came across the name Raayan, it had two meanings. So, one is a prince and one is the gates of paradise. That is when I decided there can’t be a better name for him. So, it has to be the prince who has opened the gates of paradise to us”.



First birthday celebrations

Meghana Raj shared a series of adorable photos with her son, Raayan Raj Sarja, as she wished him his first birthday. Meghana also wrote a heartwarming note alongside the photos on Instagram. In the photos, Meghana can be seen cuddling Raayan and giving him a tight hug. The mother and son's love is all things cute.

Amma and Appa

Meghana Raj is a hands-on mom, she handles her work and spends time with her son, Raayan. In June, she took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video of herself and her son. In the video, she can be seen teaching her son to say Amma. While he repeats it three times, he says 'Appa' the fourth time and started laughing. Such an adorable video and reminds love is the most beautiful thing. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Here we go.... AGAIN! #sonshineseries #chiranjeevisarja #raayanrajsarja."



Gym buddies

Raayan is Meghana's strength, he is always there. It's a team of two. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures that took the internet by storm yet again. It's the gym pics of the mom and son duo. In the pictures, the actress can be seen working out in the gym and is accompanied by her son Raayan Raj. The caption of the post reads, “Motivation. My Gym Buddy."

Daddy's boy

Another time, Meghana shared a video of Raayan calling out his dad, saying 'Appa Appa' as she showers him with kisses and cuddles. Such a heartwarming moment to watch. Meghana has taught her son to keep his late father always present in the picture.

Meghana celebrates her son Raayan in every little way possible. She took Instagram on Janmashtami (August 30) and shared an adorable picture of her son dressed as Krishna. In the photo, Jr Chiru can be seen dressed in a maroon dhoti along with a long necklace and his hair styled in a ponytail. The little Krishna was cute too for words.

In fact, Meghana got the names of her late husband, Chiru AKA Chiranjeevi Sarja, and her son, Raayan, tattooed on her wrist. She called them her 'forever.'

Meghana Raj Saraj is truly an inspiration to many women out there, mothers too. She sends an important message about life as it's the most unpredictable thing.

