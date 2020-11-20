Birthday Special: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's mischievous and cute song 'Anjali Anjali' to release tomorrow

Allu Arjun's both the kids stole the show with their cute antics in an earlier video, and now, we can't wait for the new song featuring Arha.

Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun's kids Arha and Ayaan are two adorable star kids on the block. The two munchkins have always left us mesmerised with their innocence and cuteness. Allu Arjun's kids, Ayaan and Arha had also featured in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo's OMG Daddy teaser. Now, on his daughter Arha's 4th birthday, Allu Arjun is set to bring you some Pretty, innocent, mischievous and oh-so-cute moments with Anjali Anjali cover song. Yes, the little princess will be seen in a song that will be released tomorrow at 11:00 AM as her birthday treat to actor's fans.

Arjun and his wife Sneha's youngest child, Arha will be celebrating her fourth birthday tomorrow, November 21. This time, the celebrations will be in a low-key manner due to pandemic. One of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun and Sneha got married on March 6, 2011. They were blessed with first child Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and second daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016. Both the kids stole the show with their cute antics in an earlier video, now we can't wait for the new song featuring Arha.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is away from home this time as he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film went on floors last week in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. The upcoming film will feature Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar in leaked PHOTO from Pushpa sets the internet on fire

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×