Birthday Special: Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni & dad Nagarjuna are the handsome trio of Tollywood

It goes without saying the Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, is one of the biggest stars of the South and enjoys a massive fan following from all around the globe. Carrying the legacy of prestigious family background of great actors, grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao and father Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood and enjoys a massive fanbase.

Naga Chaitanya is a combination of good looks and great acting skills, like his father Nagarjuna and brother Akhil Akkineni. At many times the trio posed together and made fans go gaga. As Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 35th birthday today, we came across these unmissable photos of the actor with his father Nagarjuna and brother Akhil showing their wonderful bond.

Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Akhil twin in blue as they pose for an epic pic full of good looks in a plane. This photo from 2018 is a classic pic of the trio.

The Akkineni boys are indeed handsome. It runs in their blood, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and Nagarjuna pose with Akkineni Nageswara Rao, grandfather and father respectively. They all also acted together in a movie titled Manam in 2016.

What an absolute visual treat. The men of Akkineni are here to rule your heart. Chay, Akhil and Nagarjuna look dashing as they pose in in suit. This pic was clicked at Chay's wedding with Samantha and fans went gaga over it.

Akhil Akkineni shared his adorable pic of himself with his brother Chay and father Nagarjuna as the camera captures them in a position from big to small. Akhil also called it his favourite pic. Despite being stepbrothers, their bond is incredible and set major goals.

The trio shares a bond that is all things beautiful, from attending each other's movie events to family trips, they never set to garner attention. Chay, Akhil and Nagarjuna pose for the coolest photo and prove they are definitely the best handsome father- sons ever.