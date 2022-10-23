Birthday Special: Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his films; Read details
Prabhas is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming films, which have a cumulative budget of over Rs. 1000 crore.
Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of our country right now. The mega success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise established the Telugu actor as one of the most sought-after stars of Indian cinema. The crowd-puller, who is best known for his exceptional screen presence and signature style, is totally busy in his career and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, the cumulative budget of Prabhas’s upcoming films is more than Rs. 1000 Crore. As the pan-Indian superstar celebrates his 43rd birthday today, let us have a look at the promising big-budget ventures in his kitty.
Adipurush
Prabhas is set to play the role of Raghava aka Lord Ram in Adipurush, the highly anticipated 3D live-action film. The magnum opus, which is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 400 Crore, is helmed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. The mega-budget venture, which is touted to be a reimagined version of Ramayan, has been making headlines lately with its promising updates. Saif Ali Khan, the senior Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti Sanon appears as Janaki aka Sita in Adipurush, which features Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. From the recently released teaser, it is evident that Adipurush, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023, is going to be a unique visual experience for the audiences.
Project K
The Nag Ashwin directorial, which is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, is reportedly the most expensive project ever made in both Indian cinema and Prabhas’s acting career. Project K, which features Prabhas and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is reportedly made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 500 Crore. The major portions of Project K have been shot in a futuristic set that was made in the famous Ramoji Rao film city of Hyderabad. Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a key role in the film, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The Prabhas starrer is slated to hit the screen by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.
Salaar
Prabhas is playing the titular role in Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with the KGF director Prashanth Neel. The movie, which is rumoured to be a spin-off of the Yash-starring franchise, is reportedly being made with a budget of over Rs. 200 Crore. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular Malayali actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in Salaar, which features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Some of the major faces from the KGF franchise are expected to make an appearance in Salaar, which is currently under production. The Prabhas starrer is slated to hit the big screens in September 2023.
Raja Deluxe
Prabhas is joining hands with director Maruthi for a fantasy film, which has been tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. The highly anticipated project, which reportedly features Prabhas in a double role, is also made with a massive budget of over Rs. 100 Crore. The pan-Indian star is rumoured to be playing the roles of a grandfather and grandson in the movie, which will have the elements of both horror and comedy. Raja Deluxe is expected to get an official launch, very soon.
Prabhas’s career after Baahubali
The pan-Indian superstar is going through a rough patch in his career after the massive success of Baahubali. The two most awaited films of Prabhas – Saaho and Radhe Shyam emerged as commercial failures to the much disappointment of both the star’s fans and cine-goers. Saaho, which hit the theatres in August 2019, was made with a budget of Rs. 350 Crore. Radhe Shyam, on the other hand, was released in March 2022 and had a budget of over Rs. 300 Crore. However, Telugu cinema lovers and Prabhas’s fans are hopeful that the actor will regain his box office hold with the mega-budget ventures, that are currently under production.
