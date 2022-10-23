Birthday Special: Prabhas has more than Rs 1000 crore riding on his films; Read details

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of our country right now. The mega success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise established the Telugu actor as one of the most sought-after stars of Indian cinema. The crowd-puller, who is best known for his exceptional screen presence and signature style, is totally busy in his career and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Interestingly, the cumulative budget of Prabhas’s upcoming films is more than Rs. 1000 Crore. As the pan-Indian superstar celebrates his 43rd birthday today, let us have a look at the promising big-budget ventures in his kitty. Adipurush

Prabhas is set to play the role of Raghava aka Lord Ram in Adipurush, the highly anticipated 3D live-action film. The magnum opus, which is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 400 Crore, is helmed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. The mega-budget venture, which is touted to be a reimagined version of Ramayan, has been making headlines lately with its promising updates. Saif Ali Khan, the senior Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti Sanon appears as Janaki aka Sita in Adipurush, which features Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. From the recently released teaser, it is evident that Adipurush, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023, is going to be a unique visual experience for the audiences.

Project K The Nag Ashwin directorial, which is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, is reportedly the most expensive project ever made in both Indian cinema and Prabhas’s acting career. Project K, which features Prabhas and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is reportedly made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 500 Crore. The major portions of Project K have been shot in a futuristic set that was made in the famous Ramoji Rao film city of Hyderabad. Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a key role in the film, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The Prabhas starrer is slated to hit the screen by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Salaar Prabhas is playing the titular role in Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with the KGF director Prashanth Neel. The movie, which is rumoured to be a spin-off of the Yash-starring franchise, is reportedly being made with a budget of over Rs. 200 Crore. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular Malayali actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in Salaar, which features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Some of the major faces from the KGF franchise are expected to make an appearance in Salaar, which is currently under production. The Prabhas starrer is slated to hit the big screens in September 2023.