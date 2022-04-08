Birthday Special: Sisindri to Agent, Akhil Akkineni proves that he is a born star

Akhil Akkineni, the youngest from the popular Akkineni clan is celebrating his birthday today, April 8. Although today, he is a beefed-up 28-year-old man, but do you remember his first movie, Sisindri, where he stole the show just being a 1-year-old baby. What an impeccable journey Akhil has come through in these many years and surely has proved that he is a star born.

And we say this because, Akhil made his debut when he was a baby opposite his father Nagarjuna in Sisindri, 27 years ago. When the movie was released, there must be not one person who wondered how Akhil as a baby just kept his act perfect. That was just a starting point for many to believe what a fine actor he would make in the future and indeed he did. In 2015, Akhil made his debut as the protagonist in the movie titled the same as his name, Akhil. His performance in the film bagged him a Filmfare Award South. While Akhil is working to firm his ground in movies, audiences continue to find him charming and enjoy his screen presence in movies like Hello, Mr Majnu, Most Eligible Bachelor and others.

His last Most Eligible Bachelor saw Akhil Akkineni in a different avatar. He grew as an actor and fans loved it. And that was just a glimpse, the big movie of his fine transformation will be unveiled with his upcoming film Agent. The actor had been putting in a lot of effort for enhancing his body and appearance to fit the bill. He underwent a massive transformation, from lean to bulked up body, and impressed everyone.

His dedication to his films, right from baby Sisindri to beefed-up 28 years old Agent, Akhil is the ultimate proof that he is a born star and there is no denying it. Here's us wishing the handsome hunk, a very happy birthday.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: The star who made the world dance to his tunes with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Pushpa