Birthday Special: Suriya, the charming hero of Kollywood, proves 47 is a just number

Suriya Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is the biggest superstar of Indian cinema. He is an actor of all, an action hero, romantic hero, performance hero and whatnot. has never taken his stardom for granted and is quite decisive about the choices he makes for every film. While his films grab the most attention, we can't get over how handsome and trendy he looks in each film.

He is not just a great actor but a man with tons of good looks, which can give a run of money to anyone and everyone. his good looks and charm can make any woman go weak on her knee. He manages to create a fashion trend just by changing his hairstyle and beard and also chooses to drastically change his appearance for every movie.

For instance, in Vaaranam Aayiram, he had to juggle between three characters, a college student, an army officer, and a dad, and carry a different looks with each one. And let's tell you, his character has created a trend among youth, they not only copied his antics of being romantic but also his fashion.

Suriya’s washboard abs in the 2008 film inspired many youngsters to take their fitness seriously.

He experiments with his characters as he doesn’t like to repeat himself. Again in 7aum Arivu, to play the role of monk, he underwent a drastic change and his lean yet fit body impressed everyone. Suriya turns forty-five years old today, but it looks like he must have taken a drink from the fountain of youth!.

Ayan, Suriya's biggest hit in Suriya’s career, not left audiences mesmerized with his performance but also with his new avatar. The actor as an intelligent and good-looking young smuggler with his hairstyle and beard cut has shown he can never age.

Lastly, Singam, the cop hero, the fit and French cut, is all hearts. After the release of the film, the popularity of the handlebar mustache sort of skyrocketed, thanks to the actor. The success of the movie was such that any police officer with the handlebar and fascination for Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

And lastly, how can we miss Soorarai Pottru, Suriya essayed the role of an idealistic man, who aspires to make air travel affordable to everyone. Again, he had lost significant weight to briefly appear as a rebellious army recruit. His basic plain shirts and cargo pants coupled with dark sunglasses showed us that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for working-class men to look fashionable.

While regarded as one of the most handsome men in Asia, Suriya's looks should not fool anyone, for the Superstar has the acting skills to back up his looks. While critics and movie reviewers have been calling Suriya one dimensional actor, the Superstar’s movies and records speak for themselves. His last two films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim went to the Oscars and gained international recognition from everyone. Well, right ahead of his birthday, Suriya got the best gift, his first National Award, and that too for Soorarai Pottru, which became the biggest hit of 2021.

We can't wait to see more Suriya and what he has offered, because everyone time he is on screen, it's magic. Here's wishing Suriya a very happy birthday.