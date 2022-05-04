Birthday Special: Trisha Krishnan shares first look of The Road and its intriguing

The very stunning, Trisha Krishnan turns a year older today, May 4 and fans are showering her with best wishes and love on social media. To celebrate the occasion, Trisha has shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Road. Directed by Arun Vaseegaran and financed by AAA Cinema, the first look of the film looks every bit intriguing.

According to reports, the plot is based on true events. One can see, the poster has a slug that reads, "Revenge in 462 kms." The music of the film is composed by CS and it also has actors like Mia George, MS Bhaaskar, Santosh Prathaap, "Dancing Rose" Shabir, and Vivek Prasanaa. The makers have already kickstarted the shoot and Trisha will be presented in a never seen before avatar.

Take a look at the poster of 'The Road'

Meanwhile, Trisha also has Ponniyin Selvan helmed by Mani Ratnam. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan and it also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu among others in important roles.

