Birthday Special: Vishaal dons a terrific avatar in the first look poster of his next 'Mark Antony'

Kollywood star Vishal has teamed up with director Adhik Ravichandran for a big-budget Pan India project. The film is titled Mark Antony. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the first of the actor has been shared and it looks terrific and fiery. Clad in lungi with tilak on forehead, he is seen in an intense look with gun blazing in first look.

Sharing the first look poster, Vishal wrote, "Welcome to the world of #MarkAntony, GB." The film was announced in 2021 and created a huge buzz. Now, after many months, the makers shared the first update on the occasion of Vishal's birthday. The shoot is expected to begin soon as well as the actor wrapped up his precious commitments.

Take a look at the poster here: