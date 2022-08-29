Birthday Special: Vishaal dons a terrific avatar in the first look poster of his next 'Mark Antony'

Sharing the first look poster, Vishal wrote, "Welcome to the world of #MarkAntony, GB." The film was announced in 2021 and created a huge buzz. Now, after many months, the makers shared the first update on the occasion of Vishal's birthday. The shoot is expected to begin soon as well as the actor wrapped up his precious commitments.

Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah as the antagonist while Ritu Varma will be playing the female lead. Vinod Kumar, who produced Vishal's Enemy, is bankrolling Mark Antony and music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Tamil actor is waiting for the release of his forthcoming cop drama, Laththi. The shoot and release date was pushed after Vishal got injured on the sets. Filmmaker A Vinodkumar is directing Vishal in the role of a cop for his latest venture. The film also stars Sunaina as the leading lady, along with veteran star Prabhu in a crucial role. This upcoming action-drama is being financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the story for which has been penned by writer Pon Parthiban. Sam CS has provided the melody for the project and M Balasubramaniem is responsible for the cinematography. Laththi is all set to release on September 15.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: 5 PICS of 'King' of Tollywood that prove he is 63 by age but 21 by looks