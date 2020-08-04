Biskoth trailer: Santhanam takes the avatar of Baahubali in the R Kannan directorial

The film has Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Muppala as the female leads, while Sowcar Janaki, Motta Rajendran, Anand Raj and Lollu Sabha Manohar will be seen playing key supporting roles.

By now, we all know that Santhanam is collaborating with director R Kannan for his upcoming film titled Biskoth. Reports also suggested that Santhanam will be seen in three different avatars in the film. Now, the makers of the film have revealed an official fun-filled trailer. What we see in the 2 plus minutes trailer is a glimpse of Santharam’s three different avatars. The trailer has all witty comebacks that one would expect in a Santham’s film.

One of the avatars of the actor is that of Baahubali. The makers have replicated the blockbuster and added a spoof element throughout the trailer. Along with the spoof, Santhanam can also be seen telling people to wear masks in a funny way. The next avatar is that of a don. The retro backdrop has Santharam playing as the most famous don of Kollywood, Billa. After that, he is seen as an employee of a biscuit company.

The film has Tara Alisha Berry and Swathi Muppala as the female leads, while Sowcar Janaki, Motta Rajendran, Anand Raj and Lollu Sabha Manohar will be seen playing key supporting roles. It is to be noted that Biskoth marks Sowcar Janaki’s 400th film. The film has music by Arjun Reddy composer Radhan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram, who shot to his fame after Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96. Sharing the trailer, Santhanam wrote on his Twitter space, “Here u go the Funtastic #BiskothTrailer Maintain Social Distance & Wear ur masks(Pun intended) Prod & Dir By @Dir_kannanR #Biskoth A @tridentartsoffl Release ! @thinkmusicofficial @radhanmusic @masalapixweb @mkrpproductions”

