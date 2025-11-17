Bison OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhruv Vikram’s sports drama actioner online

Bison is a Tamil-language sports action movie starring Dhruv Vikram, released in theaters on October 17, 2025. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Bison

Bison is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from November 21, 2025.

Sharing the update online, the streaming partner wrote, “Kabaddi nammuluku vena oru game ah irukalam, aana Kittanukku adhaan life eh. (Kabaddi may just be a game for us, but for Kittan, it is his entire life.) Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

See the announcement here:

Official trailer and plot of Bison

Bison follows the story of Kittan Velusamy, a youngster from a socially backward community in a village in Tamil Nadu. Set in the 1990s, the film portrays his dream of becoming a kabaddi player from his school days.

However, his journey is hindered by societal oppression, prejudice from privileged groups, familial restrictions, and violent rivalries. How Kittan uses his natural skills to stand against those who oppose him, and how he eventually emerges as a national player representing India at the Asian Games, forms the core of the narrative.

The film is inspired by real-life incidents faced by kabaddi player P. Ganesan.

Cast and crew of Bison

Bison stars Chiyaan Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, in the lead role. Alongside the Adithya Varma actor, the movie features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Azhagam Perumal, Haritha Mutharasan, K. Prapanjan, Aruvi Madhan, Anurag Arora, Puliyankulam Kannan, Subatra Robert, Vishwadev Rachakonda, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

The musical tracks and background score are composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, with cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. and editing by Sakthi Thiru.

The movie was released during the Diwali season this year, alongside Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and Harish Kalyan's Diesel. The Dhruv-starrer received widespread praise from both critics and audiences.

