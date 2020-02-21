BJP’s religious cell demands title change for Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma, which hit the big screens today, has received a backlash by BJP religious cell for the movie's title.

While the makers of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma have released a highly entertaining romantic teaser and a couple of songs, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) religious cell has now raised objections over the movie’s title of the film and they have also demanded the makers to change the title alleging that the title will hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it is the name of a character in India’s great epic Mahabharata.

They claim that Bheesham’s character in Mahabharata was that of a bachelor and using his name as the title for a movie based on a lover boy hero has not been done in a good taste. The members of the cell have also warned the makers of a severe consequence like staging protests and approaching the High Court if they don’t change the title. Though the demand has sparked outrage on social media, the producers are yet to respond to the issue.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bheeshma have recently unveiled the theatrical trailer and it received a positive response from netizens. The trailer was full of romantic moments, power-packed action, and it can be understood from the trailer that the film will have an interesting premise and it will also convey a social message regarding organic crops. The Venky Kudumula directorial hit the big screens today amid massive expectations. Malgudi Days famed actor Anant Nag made a comeback to Telugu cinema with Bheeshma. As far as the technical team is concerned, the music was composed by Sagar Mahati, while Sai Sriram cranked the camera and editing was done by Navin Nooli.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More