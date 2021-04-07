BJP seeks complaint against Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan for allegedly trespassing into polling booth

The political party has accused Shruti of trespassing into a polling booth where she was accompanying her father for a booth visit in Coimbatore South.

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan along with his daughter Shruti Haasan voted yesterday in the 'Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021'. The actor along with his daughters was seen at the polling station. However, that has stirred controversy. According to reports, BJP has filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan. The political party has accused her of trespassing into a polling booth where she was accompanying her father for a booth visit in Coimbatore South.

BJP district president Nandakumar on behalf of BJP national women's wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also the candidate from Coimbatore South constituency, wrote to the district election officer seeking criminal action be taken against actress Shruti Haasan for visiting the polling booths. The political party has also stated that there is a rule that no one should go to the polling booths except the booth agents.

Kamal Haasan first voted in Chennai and then headed to Coimbatore South to vote, from where he is contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

