Black lipstick to spiked headband: 5 photos of 'goth papa' Shruti Haasan that show her fearless side

Shruti Haasan rings in her 36th birthday today and throughout this journey, the actress has redefined all the existing fashion trends. When it comes to acing 'goth-fashion' no one better than Shruti can pull it off. She has got an impeccable style statement that reflects her fearless personality. Most of her looks have gothic written all over them. During one of her interviews with Pinkvilla, Shruti expressed what wearing black lipstick feels like and how people react to it. "I didn't wear that black lipstick so that you can put that gold star on your report card of me. I did it because I wanted to do it. So, I will continue, I'm not going to do it for a role or a movie unless it demanded it. I wouldn't just like randomly or put black lipstick and step out my house in the middle of summer. I mean, I would love to but I think that would be a bit much, but if the mood calls for it and if I feel like doing it, then I do it," said Shruti. Today on her birthday, let's take a look at 5 her looks that are gutsy, bold and fearless:

Spiked headband:

The Salaar actress has always proved to be a goth princess. Here, she has completed her fearless and unconventional look with diamond earrings, dark lip colour, filled brows and mascara.

Bold:

The Krack actress shows us how to pull an edgy and bold fashion ensemble like a boss.

Goth vibes:

Her gothic vibes seem to have set a major style statement. Romantic lace, high neckline and choker make for a perfect chic goth look.

Dark princess:

Shruti Haasan managed to pull off a dark princess look with aplomb. Oh! that leather jacket and purple lip colour are the highlights.

Fearless:

She adorns all the details that goth fashion is about. What do you think about Shruti's dark, fearless looks?

