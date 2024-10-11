Black Twitter Review: Here are 9 tweets you have to read if you’re planning to watch Jiiva starrer sci-fi flick

The Tamil sci-fi horror movie Black starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar hit the big screens on October 11, 2024. The film directed by KG Balasubramani is the official remake of the American movie Coherence with Emily Foxler and Maury Sterling in the lead roles.

The Tamil adaptation of the movie has garnered quite some opinions from the audience, with many calling the film a good watch. One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Watched for Jiiva gripping and good. Acting is very clean but not sure every audience will like or not. But i liked it as a jiiva fan.”

At the same time, another user called it, “Appreciatable & Ambitious. Dir KG Balasubramani Taken The Core Concept Of The OG Done His Own Screenplay & Changes To Make It Simpler. Presented It As Mind-Bending Thriller. Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar Blended Well Into Plot & Lived In Tat Puzzled Night.”

Check out the reactions by netizens to Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Black

The original movie Coherence is a surrealistic sci-fi thriller movie directed by James Ward Byrkit as his debut directorial in 2013. The film follows the tale of eight friends who come together for a dinner party on a day when a comet is passing through their region.

As the comet passes, a power outage occurs with strange occurrences taking place leading to setting up the rest of the thrilling tale. The movie also had actors like Nicholas Brendon, Lorene Scafaria, Hugo Armstrong, Elizabeth Gracen, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The Indian adaptation of the film is said to have made some changes to the script, adapting it to suit the Tamil background. Besides Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film also has actors Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra, and Swayam Siddha.

The movie was released coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja and has been received with positive-to-mixed reviews from the critics. Coming to Jiiva’s work front, the 83 actor was last seen in the film Yatra 2 playing the role of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Ravindar’s comments against Ranjith spark ruckus, calling out tactics employed by Tharshika & Dharsha