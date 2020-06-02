Blackout Tuesday: Samantha Akkineni & Trisha Krishnan express solidarity with George Floyd's death protests

Samantha and Trisha Krishnan have shown their support to the Blackout Tuesday movement which started as a part of the protest over George Floyd's death.

The south actors Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan have shown support to the Blackout Tuesday which started as a part of the protest over George Floyd's death. Many celebrities took to their social media account to show solidarity for the Blackout Tuesday movement. Samantha Akkineni shared a black picture on her Instagram story with the word "muted" and hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. The southern actress Trisha Krishnan also shared a similar picture on her Instagram story with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatters. Not just south film actors, major music artists, and Hollywood actors also expressed their solidarity of the Blackout Tuesday.

The protestors across the United States took to the streets to call out on the police brutality that George Floyd became a victim of. George Floyd was a resident of Minneapolis when he was arrested by police and while his arrest, former police officer, Derek Chauvin kneeled over his neck. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe but the former police officer continued to insert force on him.

Check out the post shared by Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan

After some time, George Floyd passed away whilst being arrested. Recently, it was reported that the cause of death was neck compression and now his death has been declared a homicide. Former police officer, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

(ALSO READ: Blackout Tuesday to be observed by music industry on June 2 in solidarity with George Floyd's death protests)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×