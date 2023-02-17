Blast from the Past: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated Maha Shivratri
Throwback photos of Samantha, Rakul and others celebrating Maha Shivratri.
Tomorrow, February 18, people across the nation will be celebrating Maha Shivratri, which is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Known for believing in the auspiciousness of the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a yearly ritual visits Coimbatore for celebrations with her industry friends. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri in 2021, Samantha dropped a few photos of her posing in front of a huge Lord Shiva statue with Lakshmi Manchu, fashion designer and BFF Shilpa Reddy and Rakul Preet Singh
She had also posted a video of Sadhuguru explaining the importance of the auspicious day. Samantha offered prayers and extended warm wishes on the holy occasion to her fans on social media. As we revisit Samantha's Maha Shivratri celebrations, one can see she is sporting a green suit teamed with a brocade pink dupatta. The Yashoda actress, Rakul Preet and others even grooved and sang along with lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva at the gathering.
Samantha upcoming films
One of the most successful actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has interesting films to release in 2023-24- Citadel India, Kushi and Shaakuntalam.
Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama helmed by Gunasekhar will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14, 2023.
She also has Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer romantic-drama, Kushi. The makers are set to resume the shoot soon. The film is helmed by Siva Nirvana.
Besides this, she has completed a small schedule of Citadel in Mumbai, an Indian instalment of the spy franchise. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) of The Family Man fame, Citadel India will see Samantha and Varun Dhawan in action-packed avatars.
