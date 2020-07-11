Blast from the Past: Photo of Rana Daggubati and Akhil Akkineni having a gala time will make you miss your BFF

In this throwback photo with his friend and actor Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati can be seen having a gala time.

Rana Daggubati is one of the sensational actors of South India, who managed to gain a pan Indian status with his role as the main antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. With his role as Bhallaladeva in the film, he managed to capture all our hearts and he shot to instant fame. In this throwback photo with his friend and actor Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati can be seen having a gala time. Sharing the photo, Akhil wrote on the photo-sharing application Instagram, “Off to Abu Dhabi with the hulk! @ranadaggubati smashing time!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. He will also be seen in the historical drama, Hiranyakashipu, in which Rana will be seen as the demon king. Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bhaskar directorial Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Akhil in this flick. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing.

Rana Daggubati recently broke the internet after pictures of the actor from his Roka ceremony with his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj surfaced online. They got engaged in a private ceremony with close family members as guests on May 20 amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID 19. Ever since their engagement photos surfaced online, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the couple, and queries about the wedding plans are piling up even today. Miheeka has been sharing some glimpses of the wedding preparations.

