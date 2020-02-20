Blast From The Past: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's wedding moments are all about true love; Watch Video

From Naga Chaitanya stealing a look at his bride before stepping onto the mandap to Samantha Akkineni's first moments as a bride, the video sums up their adorable love story.

One of our favourite couples from the Tollywood film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a dream-like wedding in Goa in 2017. The couple got married as per Hindu tradition, on October 6, followed by a Christian wedding. After dating each other for years, the couple decided to take their relationship one step ahead. The couple met each other first the first time during the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave, which released in 2010. Two years to their marriage, Sam and Chay have been setting major couple goals. This #ThrowbackThursday, we decided to take a look back at their fairytale wedding moments.

Amazingly shot by Joseph Radhik, the wedding video of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya showcases beautiful moments that will instantly make you fall in love with them. Each moment in their wedding video speaks volume of their unconditional love for each other. From Chay stealing a look at his bride before stepping onto the mandap to Samantha's first moments as a bride, the video sums up their adorable love story. If you don't believe in love, this video is definitely a must-watch.

During a promotional event, director Rahul Ravindran asked Naga Chaitanya when was it that he proposed to Samantha. Chay replied saying, "Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her."

