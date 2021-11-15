Blast from past: Shruti Haasan is a cute kid as she poses with parents & receives award from Dilip Kumar; PICS

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Nov 15, 2021 09:35 AM IST  |  17.7K
   
Shruti Haasan childhood pics
Blast from past: Shruti Haasan is a cute kid as she poses with parents & receives award from Dilip Kumar; PICS
Advertisement

Shruti Haasan is a very active social media user and often treats fans with swanky pictures and captions. The actress was on a spree with throwback childhood pics to make our Monday better.  Terming them as memories, Shruti Haasan went down the lane and shared a few priceless pictures from her childhood.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a few pics from childhood as she looks cute as a button. From baby, toddler to teenager, the series of photos are unmissable. While one pic shows her posing with her mom Sarika and dad Kamal Haasan, in another pic she can be seen receiving an award from Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. 

Shruti’s blast from the past turned out to be a super-hit with her Instafam, who showered the photo with a whole lot of love. Don't miss to check out pics here:

On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Ram Charan drives away Monday blues with a sun kissed PHOTO in a comfy look as kickstarts his new week

She has also joined NBK's untitled film being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Recently, the launch ceremony took place in Hyderabad in a grand way. Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music.

Advertisement
Credits: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Comments
User Avatar