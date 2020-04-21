Blast From The Past: When Namrata Shirodkar was compared to her Kachche Dhaage co star Manisha Koirala

For our 'Blast From The Past' day, we bring a throwback interview of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar when she had just stepped into the film industry. During the same interview, Namrata was also asked about if she could create the same space as Manisha Koirala in the film, Kachche Dhaage.

Crowned Miss India in 1993, Namrata Shirodkar stepped into showbiz world in 1998 and has featured in several Hindi and Telugu films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Kachche Dhaage in 1999, Vaastav opposite Sanjay Dutt and Telugu film Vamsi in 2000. The stunner managed to grab eyeballs with her simple yet classic appearance on the big screen before she quit acting to marry Mahesh Babu. She was then a soft-spoken woman who won hearts with her simplicity. For our 'Blast From The Past' day, we bring a throwback interview of Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar when she had just stepped into the film industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Wild Films India back then, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about how she made it to showbiz world after modelling. She said "It was not about hesitation. It was just that I was really busy with modeling. I did not get time to ponder as to whether at that time I should do films or not. Then many offers were coming and I wasted a lot of time in yes or no. But I was busy with modeling also. Modeling assignments were so much I didn't have time. Because film requires commitment where you have to give 100 percent. You can do half of that and half of this. As a result, I took a little bit of time."

During the same interview, Namrata was also asked about if she could create the same space as Manisha Koirala in the film, Kachche Dhaage. To this, she had a very polite and beautiful response. The former actress had said, "I was not watched the full film but as per whatever I have heard, every role in this film is different and well-defined. So, it is not like that she is better or I'm. There is no question here about who is better than who. Her character is completely different from my character."

Watch Namrata Shirodkar's throwback interview here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Wild Films India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×