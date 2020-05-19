Blast From The Past: When Rana Daggubati played a perfect best man to Ram Charan at his wedding to Upasana

Today, we bring a throwback video from Ram Charan and Upasana's wedding and it only speaks volume of a perfect match made in heaven.

Chiranjeevi's actor son Ram Charan Teja tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Kamineni Upasana in July 2012. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in 2012 and many top film personalities from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema world attended it. Who's who from the film industry graced the lavish wedding. From Mehendi to Sangeet ceremony, wedding and reception, Ram Charan and Upasana looked beautiful together at every event. Ram Charan's cousins and close friends including Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati were also seen by the actor's side on his special day. Today, we bring a throwback video from Ram Charan and Upasana's wedding and it only speaks volume of a match made in heaven.

One can see in their wedding teaser video shot by Joseph Radhik Films, Rana Dagguabti blow-drying Charan's hair as he gets ready for the wedding. Rana played a perfect best man and now, we are looking forward to this same moment taking place on Baahubali actor's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati recently confirmed his relationship with designer Miheeka Bajaj. The Telugu star took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with his ladylove and wrote, 'she said yes!'

Also Read | After Rana Daggubati's engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, SS Rajamouli's prediction of his marriage to come true?

Many from the film industry took to social media and congratulated the newly engaged couple. RRR star Ram Charan also took Instagram and posted a picture of the couple as he expressed his happiness on their new beginning. Ram Charan wrote, "Finally!! Yay!!"

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati have grown up together and also studied in the same school. Check out this flashback moment of Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Allu Sirish from their high school days.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's GF Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor and family; Here's how

Watch throwback video here:

Credits :Joseph Radhik Films

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×