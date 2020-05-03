Blast From The Past: When Simbu OPENED about his friendship with Nayanthara after their breakup

Years after their breakup, things were normal and they were back being good friends. In an old 2012 interview, Simbu opened up about his friendship with Nayanthara. Read to know more.

The gorgeous South Indian actress Nayanthara is one of the phenomenal actresses currently in the industry. Nayanthara has earned 'Ladysuperstar' tag with her strong yet unconventional roles and stunning personality on the big screen. However, her personal life has equally been the talk of the town. Her relationship with Simbu had grabbed a lot of attention. They fell in love during the making of Vallavan. However, they broke up a few months later but by then, their intimate pictures had surfaced on social media. Years after their breakup, things were normal and they were back being good friends.

In an old 2012 interview, Simbu opened up about his friendship with Nayanthara post their breakup. "Nayan is a good soul, we're just friends and it's foolish to link us romantically. As professionals and people who shared an intense friendship, we still share the fondness for each other as people, we talk about usual things like films, common friends and our lives. We have both moved on and found peace in our lives, there's no bitterness," the actor had said.

After her breakup with Simbu, Nayanthara started dating Prabhudheva. In September 2010, Prabhudheva confessed his love for Nayanthara and had also decided to get married to her. In 2011, the couple parted ways and one of the reasons was because the actor-filmmaker backed out every time after Nayanthara proposed him for marriage.

Nayanthara is currently in a happy phase with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Their love affair is no more hidden and the couple is setting major relationship goals with their cute pictures on social media.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Prabhudheva were heading for marriage but what happened? Lady Superstar OPENED UP about it

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IB Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×