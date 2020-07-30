  • facebook
Blast from the past: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on how his character in Arjun Reddy ‘exhausted’ him

It would not be an understatement to say that Arjun Reddy made the whole Indian entertainment industry turn back and take a look.
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda surely knows his way around to reach his audience. We don’t really know if it’s the way he interacts with his fans during events or if it’s the attitude of this decade’s sensational actor. South star Vijay Devarakonda has emerged to be the ‘Rowdy’ star with his famous movie Arjun Reddy. Though his first film as the lead actor was Pelli Choppulu, Vijay became the unbeatable hero was his second film, Arjun Reddy. Released in 2017, the film was a powerhouse of talents.

Talking about the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Vijay Deverakonda said during an earlier interview with The News Minute in 2017, that the film took him to a dark spot in life. He was quoted as saying by the online portal, “It sapped me. Exhausted the hell out of me. I had to be constantly probing into the darkest areas of my consciousness, digging out feelings and tapping into emotions I had never touched in myself.”

It would not be an understatement to say that Arjun Reddy made the whole Indian entertainment industry turn back and take a look. However, it looks like the film affected Vijay’s personal life deeply. Meanwhile, he will be next seen in action movie Fighter. The Puri Jaganath directorial was wrapped up recently. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

Credits :The News Minute

