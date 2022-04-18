Bleecker Box to monogram reverse coated tote: Samantha and her love for luxe bags

Be it her athleisure or basic separates, Samantha sure knows how to pick the right statement bag with every look. The stunner owns a bunch of super-expensive branded bags, and among many are some high-end brands like Chanel, GG Marmont, and Louis Vuitton.

As we all know Sam has an eye for all things expensive. Be it a Bleecker box handbag to a monogram reverse coated tote, the Oh Baby actress has time and again flaunted her love for LV bags and she has a number of in her wardrobe including joggers.

Let's take a look at her 5 expensive luxe bags that turned enough heads:

Box bag:

One of our all-time favourite looks of her is in polka dot front slit-cut dress that she accessorized with statement earrings. Adding a perfect glam touch to her look, Sam teamed it with an equally fancy yet expensive Louis Vuitton Bleecker Box handbag that is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx. Queen is the word!

Monogram tote:

Her basic airport look turned out to be super expensive with the popular monogram reverse coated canvas bag. It costs USD 3253, which is Rs 2,31,890 approx.

The popular coin purse:

Samantha's travel is incomplete with her signature bag. She picked a pair of pochettes (one larger, one slightly smaller) attached with a round coin purse that is worth a lakh. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and a few more actresses own this statement bag.

All eyes on travel bag:

This Chanel bag and LV travel bag at the airport altogether costs a bomb. Any guesses? Well, it costs approx 7 Lakhs! They say a queen doesn't settle for less and here's the proof!

That silver box

Samantha teamed her classic airport look with a silver bag worth Rs 2,50,438.