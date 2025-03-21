Blink OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Dheekshith Shetty starrer Kannada sci-fi thriller online

Blink is a Kannada sci-fi thriller film that hit the big screens on March 8 last year. Directed by debutant Srinidhi Bengaluru, the movie opened to mixed to positive responses at the box office. If you missed watching this film in theaters, here's where you can watch it online now.

When and where to watch Blink

The Dheekshith Shetty starrer Blink is currently streaming on Tentkotta. The announcement was made on the OTT giant’s social media handle. The post read, "Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! #Blink – the sci-fi thriller is now streaming on #Tentkotta."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Blink

The story of Blink revolves around Apoorva (Dheekshith Shetty), a young man who takes up odd jobs to make a living and occasionally borrows money from his girlfriend, Swapna (Mandara Battalahalli). His life takes an unexpected turn when an elderly man named Arivu (Suresh Anagalli) approaches him with new information about his long-lost father, who was presumed dead years ago.

As Apoorva delves deeper into the mystery, he is drawn into a journey involving time travel, leading to surprising discoveries that challenge everything he believes about his past.

Cast and crew of Blink

Directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru, who is also the writer, and screenwriter of the film. Ravichandra AJ has backed the project. Avinaasha Shastry handled the cinematography, while Prasanna Kumar MS composed the music.

The film's cast is led by Dheekshith Shetty as Apoorva, alongside Chaithra J. Achar as Devaki and Mandara Battalahalli as Swapna. Gopal Krishna Deshpande appears as Gopal Krishna, while Vajradheer Jain and Suresh Anagali portray different versions of Arivu.

Kiran Naik plays Kallaih, with Soumyasree Marnad as Yashoda. The ensemble also includes Yashaswini Rao, Murali Sringeri, Bharath K Tumkuru, Tejesh SM, and Nagaraj Rao in key roles. Additionally, Hulikal Nataraj makes a cameo as himself, and Vishal Jaivik takes on the role of Suresh.

Are you excited to watch Blink on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.