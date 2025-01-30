BLOCKBUSTER COMBO: Rajinikanth-Atlee-Salman Khan likely to team up; Rashmika Mandanna also in talks for female lead

Superstars Rajinikanth and Salman Khan are likely to collaborate on a movie for the first time under Atlee’s directorial. Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for playing the female lead!

By Goutham S
Published on Jan 30, 2025  |  07:03 PM IST |  574
BLOCKBUSTER COMBO: Rajinikanth and Salman Khan likely to team up for Atlee's 6th film
BLOCKBUSTER COMBO: Rajinikanth and Salman Khan likely to team up for Atlee's 6th film (PC: Pinkvilla/Salman Khan, IG)

Superstars Rajinikanth and Salman Khan are apparently joining hands together for the first time ever with an upcoming movie. As per ongoing reports, both stars are likely to play lead roles in director Atlee’s 6th film.

Making the collaboration even more merrier, it is expected that actress Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to feature alongside Salman Khan in the movie.

Credits: X (formerly Twitter)
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outside of work, he

...

