BLOCKBUSTER COMBO: Rajinikanth-Atlee-Salman Khan likely to team up; Rashmika Mandanna also in talks for female lead
Superstars Rajinikanth and Salman Khan are likely to collaborate on a movie for the first time under Atlee’s directorial. Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for playing the female lead!
Superstars Rajinikanth and Salman Khan are apparently joining hands together for the first time ever with an upcoming movie. As per ongoing reports, both stars are likely to play lead roles in director Atlee’s 6th film.
Making the collaboration even more merrier, it is expected that actress Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to feature alongside Salman Khan in the movie.