BLOCKBUSTER LOADING: Vijay teams up with director Vamshi Paidipally for Thalapathy 66; Details Inside

One of the much-awaited announcements about Vijay's next is here. Amidst the massive buzz, Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally for a film tentatively called Thalapathy 66. This film will be produced by Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film is being made on a lavish budget and fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. Given the epic collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay, director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, Thalapathy 66 is expected to break many box office records. The buzz surrounding the project is immense on social media.

#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

Also Read: Mahesh Babu calls Love Story a 'game changer' for Naga Chaitanya; Says 'Sai Pallavi is sensational as always'

The film will start rolling once Vijay wraps up his 65th film Beast with Nelson. Many noted actors and top-notch technical team will be associating with this project. Other details will be announced soon.

Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, Beast is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films. The makers of the film have already wrapped up two schedules, one in Russia and another in Chennai.

Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the Beast's music and Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in key roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release in theatres next year during Pongal.