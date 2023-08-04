Blockbuster PIC: Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Shankar and other Tamil filmmakers unite in rare photo

The popular and top filmmakers of Tamil cinema, Mani Ratnam, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many others got together recently. The filmmakers met for a fun evening in Chennai and spent some time together. They all also posed for a group photo, which is currently set on the internet by fire.

Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the superhit film Mahaan, took to Twitter and shared the blockbuster pic of Tamil filmmakers. In the photo, one can see, Mani Ratnam and Shankar standing in between as AR Murugadoss, and Lokesh Kanagaraj on the right side, with Gautham Menon, Karthik, and N Linguswamy on the left. We often notice actors catching up sometimes, but it's a rare sight to see Tamil filmmakers having a good time together.

Well, we wonder what was on the discussion table. Movies and more movies maybe. Sharing the photo, Karthik wrote, "Means...... Whattaey Lovely Evening...."

Upcoming projects of the filmmakers

Coming to work terms, Shankar is currently busy with pan Indian film with Ram Charan, titled Game Changer. The new schedule is expected to begin in August. Kiara Advani is the female lead and Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script. He is also simultaneously also shooting for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the post-production work of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das, Gautham Menon and more. The film is scheduled to release on 19 October 2023.

AR Murugadoss is yet to announce his new project after Darbar, while Karthik Subbaraj is now working on Jigarthanda DoubleX. Gautham Vasudev Menon is busy with the long-delayed Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram and recently the first single His Name is John was received exceptionally well by audiences. Linguswamy’s next project after The Warrior is not yet announced.

