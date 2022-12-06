Blockbuster Throwback: When Prabhas met Yash aka Rocky Bhai in Bengaluru; See PHOTO

Fans love to flip through the pages and look back at the iconic pictures of their beloved stars. Today, we bring to you a blockbuster throwback photograph of Prabhas aka Salaar and Yash aka Rocky Bhai. KGF 2 makers hosted a success party for the team in Bengaluru back in June this year. What made the bash a night to remember was Prabhas' surprise entry at the party. It was then the two stalwarts were clicked under the same roof.

On the other hand, Suriya recently opened up about his bond with Prabhas. During a recent interview with Asianet News, the Jai Bhim star revealed that Prabhas treated him with homemade biryani cooked by his mother when the two were shooting at the same location. He further disclosed that the Project K star waited for him till 11.30 PM in the night, so that they can have dinner together. Suriya was quoted saying, "We met in the film city. Prabhas said he will wait, and we will have dinner together. I thought ok, I assumed it was hotel dinner or it will come from the production mess. My shooting, which was supposed to begin at 6 PM, began at 8 PM and went on till almost 11:30. I thought I will keep meeting Prabhas, maybe tomorrow I will say sorry to him."

