Blood Money Movie Review: A watchable thriller that needs a better execution

Titie: Blood Money:

Director: Sarjun KM

Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kishore

Review By: Bhavana Sharma

Blood Money, starring Priya Bhavani Shankar. Kishore, Metro Shirish, Subbu Panchu and others in key roles skipped theatrical release and released on Zee5 today. Here’s our take on it.

Two men from Tamil Nadu, are all set to be hanged to death in the prison of Kuwait. Kaliyappan (Kishore), who is one among the two, has not even seen her 8 year old daughter ever since she was born. Rachel Victor (Priya Bhavani Shankar), a journalist working in Chennai, decides to go on a mission of saving these two men from being hanged, or at least postpone. The entire investigation the journalist does will form the crux of the story.

This film is written by Sankar Doss. He has delivered a promising content. The film has a good story line that is good enough to be converted into a film that can entertain you in every possible way. Blood Money is directed by Sarjun KM and he, as a director, has presented himself as a filmmaker who really doesn’t want to be a commercial director, but chose to explore emotions in different ways.

The film has all the necessary elements and ingredients to make an emotional and mystery thriller. But at the same time, it fails in keeping the audiences glued to their seats and gripped with the thrill. 90 minutes, and still the film is yet to get into the details of the mission and gear up with the actual plot. There are some scenes and situations where you find the plot being solved on its own. That isn’t so convincing at all.

Priya has done a good job as a bold journalist who can go to any extent to solve the case and save those two men. Kishore has performed well though he did not have much scope to be on the screen. Even in the minimum number of scenes he had, she will win your hearts.

Scenes in the Kuwait prison are of next level and have been shot well by Cinematographer G. Balamurugan who has done a commendable job. The music by Satish Ragunathan also feels apt to convey the mood of the story. He lifts up the climax sequence to another level.

On the whole, Blood Money is a watchable thriller that has an amazing concept, but fails in a few parts due to improper execution.