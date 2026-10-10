Bloody Romeo: Nani drops his Paradise look for a funk hairdo in Sujeeth’s action comedy film

Nani recently hit the big screen with the action thriller The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. After wrapping up the project, the Natural Star is now all set to join hands with OG fame Sujeeth for the upcoming action-comedy Bloody Romeo.

Bloody Romeo: Nani begins actioner with Sujeeth with a new funk look

Taking to social media, Nani shared a promotional video for Bloody Romeo, offering a glimpse of his new look. The video appears to be from a poster shoot or a promotional glimpse of the film. Moving away from his gritty and rustic appearance in The Paradise , the actor sports a slicker look with a funk hairdo.

Watch it here:

Bloody Romeo is a stylish action-comedy that was previously announced by the actor. According to Nani, the film will be a sleek and witty entertainer. It is expected to feature him in a dual identity, portraying a chef and an outlaw. The actor has also revealed that the action sequences will not be overly raw or gory.

Produced on a grand scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film features music by Praveen Veyra.

While further details about the cast are yet to be officially announced, actress Preity Mukundhan and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran are rumoured to be playing key roles. Regular shooting is expected to begin in October 2026, with the first schedule reportedly planned in London. Although the release date has not been confirmed, the film is speculated to arrive in theatres in summer 2027.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the action thriller The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Set in the 1980s, the film follows the Savaari tribe, a nomadic community living in a slum under the brutal control of feudal landlord Shikanja Malik and his son, Vikram.

Jadal, a young man, initially wants to distance himself from his mother Sammakka’s fight against the oppressive regime. However, as violence against his people intensifies, he steps forward to unite the community and lead a rebellion against the Malik empire.

As the tyrants fall, Sammakka secures recognition for the tribe but succumbs to her injuries after revealing Jadal’s true name, Sarakka. With their citizenship and basics finally secured, Jadal emerges as the saviour of his liberated community.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani, and others in key roles. Keerthy Suresh and Sathyaraj also make cameo appearances. The film’s music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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