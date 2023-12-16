Boat: Naga Chaitanya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan, and more unveil Yogi Babu-Chimbu Devan film teaser
Yogi Babu, Chimbu Devan’s upcoming film Boat’s teaser, has been unveiled by industry celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa and Vijay Sethupathi.
Yogi Babu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema right now, with a plethora of films in the pipeline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that his upcoming movie with director Chimbu Devan would be titled Boat. It was also hinted that the film would be a period drama set in the backdrop of Japan bombing Chennai in 1943.
In the latest update, the teaser for the film has been released by stalwarts from various film industries across the country, including Naga Chaitanya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeepa and Aamir Khan.
Check out the teaser below:
More about the Boat teaser
The teaser, which has a runtime of 1 minute and 21 seconds, gives a basic insight into what the film would be. The film revolves around ten people who fled from Chennai in a boat following Japan’s bombing in World War 2. The following events and circumstances, including one of the planks breaking open and bringing the boat to a stop in the middle of nowhere, form the storyline.
In an interview with TOI, helmer Chimbu Devan revealed that Yogi Babu fell off the boat amidst the shoot. However, the swimming skills that the actor showed prompted the filmmaker to go for more riskier shots, which would enhance the film as an escape drama.
Cast and crew of Boat
Apart from Yogi Babu, the film also features Gouri G Kishan, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, and others in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Prabha Premkumar and C. Kalaivani under the banners of Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers and Chimbudeven Entertainment.
The music for the film has been composed by Ghibrain while Madhesh Manickam cranks the camera for the film. Dinesh Ponraj has been roped in as the editor as well.
Yogi Babu on the work front
Yogi Babu will next be seen in R. Ravikumar’s upcoming science-fiction film Ayalaan, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and more in prominent roles and is all set to release during Sankranti 2024.
Apart from that, the actor is also set to appear in Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva, titled Kanguva. The film is said to have the Jai Bhim actor in multiple roles. It would also feature Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, G. Maarimuthu, KS Ravikumar, and others in prominent roles as well.
Yogi Babu is also slated to make his Malayalam debut with the Basil Joseph, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which is helmed by Vipin Das.
ALSO READ: Tamil comedian Yogi Babu roped in for Prabhas, Maruthi's untitled horror-comedy? Here’s what we know
