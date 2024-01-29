Bobby Deol says Suriya is 'humble and down to earth' as he shares experience of working with him in Kanguva

Suriya’s Pan-Indian venture Kanguva just got a little more exciting with the first-look reveal of Bobby Deol’s character ‘Udhiran’. On the occasion of Bobby’s birthday, the poster, featuring a wild and fiery Udhiran was revealed. This new avatar of Bobby was received extremely well, with fans pouring in their wishes and praises for the actor.

While interacting with the media yesterday on his birthday, Bobby reacted to his first look from Kanguva, expressing his excitement about the project. Speaking about Suriya, Bobby Deol said, “He is so humble and down to earth. He’s also a wonderful actor who does all of his stunts on his own.”

Further speaking about the director of the film, Siva, Bobby said that he is an amazing person, and also a great director.

Bobby then revealed some details regarding the film, stating that the shooting of Kanguva has been completed and that it will be released this year itself.

Bobby Deol's First Look from Kanguva

More details about Kanguva

Apart from Suriya and Bobby, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Siva, who will be looking to bounce back from the failure of his last venture with Rajinikanth Annaatthe. Kanguva is being jointly produced by Green Studios and UV Creations and the music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Bobby Deol’s upcoming projects down South

Not only will Bobby Deol be making his debut in the Tamil Film Industry with Kanguva, but he will also be making a debut in Tollywood with Balakrishna’s next film, tentatively titled NBK 109. The announcement regarding the same was made yesterday, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. NBK 109 is being directed by K.S Ravindra, also known as Bobby, and is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

After the success of Animal, it looks like Bobby has created a new avenue for himself down South. As of now, Kanguva and NBK 109 have been confirmed but there are reports to suggest that Bobby will also be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, where the Animal star is rumored to play the role of Aurangzeb.

