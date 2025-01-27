Bobby Deol’s villainous avatar from Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu out on his birthday, see first look poster here

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. On the occasion of Bobby Deol's birthday, the makers released the first-look poster of his antagonist avatar as a treat for his fans. In the poster, the actor can be seen wielding a sword while gazing intensely at his opponent.

Sharing Bobby Deol's first look as Aurangzeb from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the makers wrote, "Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence, @thedeol, a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu."

Take a look at the poster below:

During the promotions of Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby Deol revealed why he chose to sign the Pawan Kalyan starrer. He said, as quoted by 123Telugu, "I heard the script and found it interesting. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a story that connects with the emotions of everybody in the country. Very rarely do actors come across scripts like these. I was approached for Hari Hara Veera Mallu way before the release of Animal."

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is a historical action drama. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna. The screenplay is written by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. The story takes place in the 17th-century Mughal Empire and follows the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role, with Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and others in prominent roles.

The film was announced in January 2020. Filming started in September 2020, mostly in Hyderabad. Production was delayed due to the pandemic and Kalyan’s political work. Jagarlamudi directed the first part, while Krishna completed the rest under his supervision. The music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit theaters on 28 March 2025 and the plot revolves around Veera Mallu, who is assigned to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Are you excited to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

