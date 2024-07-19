Bobby Simha faces backlash for his comments on negative reviews of Indian 2, says 'everyone thinks they are intelligent'

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 hit theaters on July 12. Unfortunately, the sequel to their iconic 1996 film received negative reviews from both audiences and critics. Bobby Simha, who also starred in the film, addressed the negative feedback in an interview with Behindwoods.

Soon after, Simha faced backlash on social media after criticizing the reviewers of Indian 2. He accused the “intelligent” people of over-analyzing the film and failing to appreciate it for what it is.

Bobby Simha on Indian 2 negative reviews

When asked about the negative reviews for Indian 2, Bobby Simha defended the film, stating that many people criticize it to appear intelligent and avoid admitting it's good. He said that the opinions of the general audience, especially families who enjoyed the movie, are what truly matter. Simha also noted that Indian 2 shouldn't be judged until Indian 3 is released.

He explained, "People often believe they are intelligent. When something is genuinely good, they fear looking foolish if they acknowledge it, so they find reasons to criticize instead. We shouldn't pay attention to them. Our focus should be on the audience, particularly the families who enjoyed the film."

Bobby Simha gets trolled by netizens

After Bobby Simha's interview went viral, netizens took to their social media handles to slam the actor. One user wrote, "#BobbySimha rather than you blaming audiences, admit the flaws in the movie and try to entertain audiences genuinely. Please re-watch your brilliant performances in #Indian2 again. Don't underestimate audiences."

Another wrote, "This Is Why Despite A National Award, Bobby Simha’s Career Has Taken A Downside."

Meanwhile, a user defended him and wrote, "Trackers from the morning misleading. If you listen clearly he never blamed the audience. Don't twist his statement. He is clearly talking about the so called film intellectuals who always find negatives in all the films."

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Samuthirakani, among others. In the movie, Kamal Haasan reprised his role as the legendary Senapathy. On the other hand, Indian 3 is in the making and might release by January 2025. However, more details are awaited.

