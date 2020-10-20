Bobby Simha to play the lead role in a gangster flick by a debutant director?

Bobby Simha, who was seen as a petty thief in the recently released anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, will be seen as a gangster in the debut film of the director.

Bobby Simha was recently seen playing as a petty thief in the recently released Anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. His portion of the Anthology was directed by critically acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj. Now, an exciting piece of news has come up stating that the actor will be next seen playing the lead role in a gangster flick directed by a debutant named Vikram Rajeswar, who is the son of veteran Kollywood director K Rajwshwar.

This new film will have Bobby Simha playing the role of a gangster. It is to be noted that the actor took the avatar of a gangster in the critically acclaimed blockbuster, Jigarthanda, which was also directed by Karthik Subbaraj. According to Galatta Media, this new gangster story’s screenplay and dialogues have been penned by K Rajeshwar, while his son, Vikram will direct the film. Meanwhile, Bobby Simha's last film which hit the big screens was Petta, where he shared the screen space with Rajinikanth.

About Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Bobby Simha’s portion (Miracle) received fairly positive reviews and it was liked by the majority. The dark humour incorporated in the film worked in the favour of the movie and Bobby Simha. However, his new gangster flick is yet to be announced officially and it is expected that the official announcement will be made soon.

Credits :Galatta Media

