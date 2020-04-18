Bobby Simha to replace Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun’s next film Pushpa? Find out

Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of Allu Arjun's next film Pushpa, and Bobby Simha will be replacing the Makkal Selan in the film.

While it was reported recently that Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to play the main antagonist in Allu Arjun’s next film Pushpa, new reports suggest that the actor opted out of the film. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi was not too happy with the role the pan Indian film will have a Tamil version too. Reports also suggest that Bobby Simha will be replacing Vijay Sethupathi for the role in the Allu Arjun starrer.

Last seen in Oh My Kadavuke in an extended cameo, Vijay Sethupathi’s next film with Thalapathy Vijay is Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have the actor playing the role of the main antagonist. The film’s shooting was wrapped up recently and the makers are expected to make an official statement about the film’s release soon. Master was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8th, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown.

Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in to play the lead actor in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. He will also be seen playing the lead actor in Laabam. His first look poster from the movie was released a couple of months back and it received massive attention from movie buffs. His first look from the film Uppena was also released a while back. It is to be noted that he will be seen as the main antagonist in Upenna too.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×