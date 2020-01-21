Bobby Simha’s first look for Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja REVEALED

First look of Bobby Simha from the Ravi Teja's Disco Raja was released recently. The film is all set to ht the big screen on January 24.

The first look of actor Bobby Simha, in Disco Raja was released today by the film’s makers. In the film, Bobby Simha will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist. Directed by VI Anand, Disco Raja is produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments. In the first look, the makers of the Ravi Teja starrer have also revealed that the film will hit the screens on January 24. For the past 24 hours, the hashtag #DiscoRajaOnJan24th has been trending on Twitter. The makers recently revealed that the film has been awarded U/A certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification.

Fans and critics alike await with for the movie’s release with shy high anticipation as the role of antagonist is played by Bobby Simha. This film marks the maiden coloration of Ravi Teja and VI Anand. Other than Bobby Simha, the film also has Paayal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Ajay, Ramki, Annapoorna, Giri Babu and Naresh in pivotal roles.

In the film, Tanya Hope plays a scientist, while Nabha Natesh plays the hero’s love interest, who will be a ‘typical Delhi girl’. Payal Rajput, on the other hand, will be seen in retro avatar. Apparently, the director made sure all the female leads had their own sensible parts when they come at various stages in the life of Ravi Teja. S Thaman was roped in to compose music. Ravi Teja’s superfit film Amar Akbar Anthony also had music composition by S Thaman. Karthik Ghattamaneni is cranking the camera. As far as the story is concerned, Disco Raja is set in the 80s. Ravi Teja plays the role of a gangster who loves disco music, and he is also a fan of Mithun Chakraborty.

