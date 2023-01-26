Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui roped in for a crucial role in Venkatesh's Saindhav with Sailesh Kolanu

Venkatesh Daggubati's next Saindhav with director Sailesh Kolanu has become a highly anticipated film ever since its inception. The first look, which was released yesterday, promised an action entertainer. The makers didn't make the fans wait for long as they announced another major update from the film. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the talented actors, has come on board to play a crucial role in Venkatesh starrer Saindhav. The makers shared a pic of Nawaz with director Sailesh as they welcomed him on board. The makers took to Twitter and wrote, "For the First time in TFI. Extremely Proud & Delighted to welcome the most talented actor of India, @Nawazuddin_S on board for #SAINDHAV. More Details Soon."

Nawazudding has previously acted in Rajinikanth's Tamil Petta in 2019. However, with Saindhav, he will mark his debut in Tollywood and his role is expected to be something big. Venkatesh starrer Saindhav welcomes Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board

Sailesh Kolanu is super excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He took to Twitter and shared that Saindhav will be madness. The director wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It’s gonna be madness I can assure you."

About Saindhav The first poster and glimpse video was released yesterday and it looks like an action-packed movie. The first glimpse builds an aura around Venkatesh's character. He appears to be an assassin with no fear. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, the upcoming film is expected to be made on a large scale. It is said to be the highest-budget film for Venkatesh. It is billed to be an action entertainer. Sailesh, who recently delivered commercial success HIT 2, will also be penning the script for Saindhav. It is billed as a big-scale action entertainer. The technical crew is yet to be announced.

