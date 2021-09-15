Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi to debut as villain in Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's Telugu film

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is all set to make his debut as a villain in the upcoming Telugu film, AHIMSA. The film also marks the debut of Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram. The film is being helmed by director Teja and will see a new face Geethika Tiwary in the female lead role. AHIMSA is said to be a youth-oriented love story backed by Anandi Art Creations (P. Kiran) and Sri D. Suresh Babu.

Rajat Bedi, who has done close to 50 Hindi films in Hindi cinema, is now making a super-stellar comeback as the main villain. He is known for movies such as International Khiladi, Jodi No. 1, Indian, Jaani Dushman..., Chor Machaaye Shor, Chaalbaaz, and many more.

On his Telugu debut, Rajat Bedi says, "Whenever a new actor or star emerges in Telugu films, the villain has always been given due importance and this time it’s me, Rajat Bedi. And bagging the main villain’s role opposite Rana Daggubati’s younger brother Abhiram in Anandi Art Creations (P. Kiran) & Sri D. Suresh Babu’ film directed by Teja sir is a dream come true. Teja sir believes in working with and is known to launch new talent who are superstars now!."

"It’s almost 20 years but people still remember Rajat Bedi as the villain opposite in Rakesh Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya. I cannot reveal much about Abhiram’s dream debut but I can definitely say that I shall ensure that Abhiram’s fans hate me and yet adore and respect and remember me for being the villain in his debut film. I shall create history in Telugu films with a villain’s role that will stand out as one of the most powerful ever," added Rajat Bedi.

