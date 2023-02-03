Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor REACTS to rumours of her signing a Tamil film

Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor t ook to Twitter and clarified that she is not part of any Tamil film. The producer further urged everyone to not spread false rumours. Boney tweeted, "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is always in the news for her South debut, which is most awaited. And every now and then, rumours of the actress being roped into Tamil or Telugu films always make it to the headlines. Well, now again, it was reported that Janhvi has been roped in to play the female lead in the Tamil film Paiyaa 2 opposite Karthi. However, looks like, once again, it's just a rumour.

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's Tamil film rumours here:



It was reported that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been approached by director Linguswamy for the sequel of the blockbuster film Paiyaa. Reports also stated that this Tamil film opposite Karthi will mark her debut in the South. However, seems like the debut of this beauty is going to take longer, although she is very much interested to make her mark in the South film industry.

Janhvi Kapoor interest to work in the South film industry

In many instances, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her interest to work in the South film industry. She said in an interview, “I really want to do a South film. I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity."

Janhvi also stated many times that she would love her debut film to be with Jr NTR. Recently, during an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, "I am more than open to it. I am really keen on doing a Tollywood Film, or any south film for that matter. The opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn't come my way yet. I am waiting and I am hoping for the best."

This is not the first time that rumours of Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the South industry are in the news. Previously also there were strong reports that she will mark her debut in Tollywood opposite Jr NTR with Trvikiram Srinivas' film NTR30, Buchi Babu's film and Puri Jagannadh's film Jana Gana Mana. However, all have remained as mere rumours till now.