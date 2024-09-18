'Bollywood can't afford me': When Mahesh Babu's controversial statement took social media by storm - THROWBACK

Mahesh Babu is one of the prominent actors in the Indian film industry who has a dedicated fan base across the globe. However, he once made it to the headlines by making a shocking statement about his debut plans in Bollywood. In 2022, during the promotion of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he was asked whether he would ever plan on making his Hindi film debut.

Without any hesitation, Mahesh Babu shared his idea of foraying into Bollywood and said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but my simple thing is I don’t think they can afford me. So that’s the reason I can’t waste my time because the kind of respect I get here, the kind of stardom I have here is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry."

Several people found his statement on Bollywood offensive by his statement. Nonetheless, the actor clarified his stance while interacting with the media a few days after making the statement.

Mahesh Babu mentioned that he always wanted to work in Telugu cinema. The Guntur Kaaram actor further added that he never thought about leaving his industry behind to work in Bollywood as he wanted Telugu films to do well across the globe. He said, "I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India)."

When asked about the possibilities of his Bollywood debut again, Mahesh Babu had a much mellow response. He said that he didn't need to do Hindi movies and he could just do a Telugu film and be seen all over the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has started preparing for his role in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. According to the latest update, the film is going to be a global feature. Moreover, reports suggest that PS Vinod might step into the film as a cinematographer.

The Mahesh Babu starrer's casting is still underway with rumors claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran might play the lead antagonist in the film. However, an official confirmation about SSMB29's casting is awaited.

