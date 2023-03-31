Bollywood film honours Bathukamma tradition in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Pooja Hegde opens up

The cultural sensitivity of representation in films has been an ongoing part of social media discourse. Audience around the country has been receptive to songs and films that feature the cultural flavor of another state and its varied heritage. Telangana's Bathukamma festival has been a mainstay in some recent Telugu films and now it is heartening to see the famous cultural festival from Telugu being celebrated in a Hindi film song. The song is one from the upcoming Salman Khan film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and has got the nuances of its representation right.

Pooja Hegde’s lovely response to Bathukamma video song

The song released recently is also titled after the famous festival and looks like a heartfelt tribute to the culture of Telugu speaking world. The song composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame is going viral on social media. The colourfully choreographed dance number features veteran actors like Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The song features all the actors dressed in traditional attire and enjoying the spirit of unity and love. The song pays tribute to the local sensibilities as well as the heritage of the festival.

Pooja Hegde has been very vocal about the proper representation of regional ethos in other language films and she feels this is a very welcome sign toward that goal. The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' fame actress posted the official video song with the caption, “It is celebrated with a lot of devotion by women in Telangana. I am honoured to be a part of the 'Bathukamma' festival through this song, a tribute to Telangana's beautiful flower festival, from our team #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan," on her social media channels.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan treat for Salman Khan fans

The film is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer that features Salman Khan sporting long hair. Hitmaker Farhan Samji is directing the pan-Indian film that is scheduled to be released on EID like previous successful Salman Khan films. The music is handled by a team of big-time composers like Himmesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur, Devi Sri Prasad, and Amaal Maalik. The film will be having a nationwide release on 21st of April and will be one of Salman Khan’s biggest releases.