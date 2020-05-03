Is Bollywood running out of original ideas and eyeing remakes of Southern hits? COMMENT NOW

In the last one year, remakes have taken over immensely in Bollywood and it only imposes questions regarding the potential of independent story ideas by filmmakers.

One of the trends that has taken over in the film industry is of remakes. Remakes and sequels are the rage and of late, a lot of South Indian films are being remade in Hindi. Telugu film Jersey is being remade in Hindi with in the male lead role. On the other hand, reportedly Thalapathy Vijay's Theri right have also been sold to remake into a Bollywood film and apparently, might play the lead role. As earlier we exclusively revealed, Kartik Aaryan will be stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the remake of the Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Well, the strong relationship between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood has highly been successful over time. The exchange of remakes has worked in a good way for both the film industries.

Kabir Singh's success, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy has only proved that Hindi audience enjoys watching the same story with a different twist. 2018 was a year which witnessed a dream run for out-of-the-box and original stories on the big screen. However, in the last one year, remakes have taken over immensely and it imposes questions regarding the potential of independent story ideas by filmmakers. Is Bollywood running out of original ideas and eyeing remakes of Southern hits?

Remakes at times might not be able to do justice to the original work and it only proves one shouldn't tamper with original works.

Also, did you know many hit Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Swades, Simmba, Ok Jaanu among others are actually originated from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema?

Has Bollywood lost the meaning of 'Content Is The King' and are majorly looking forward to copying frame to frame? Just when Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun made us believe that things are changing in Bollywood for better, the idea of serving 'the old wine into a new bottle' trend took over in the industry. Where is the creativity, original scripts?

Be it songs of films, movie buffs by now used to the idea of remakes. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Originality is a mantra that almost nobody these days believes in and are taking inspiration from the properties of others to bring things back to life.

Also Read: Theri Remake: Varun Dhawan to step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the Hindi version?

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb to skip theatrical release & go digital amid COVID 19 crisis?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×