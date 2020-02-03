Bollywood star Sharad Kelkar OPENS UP on working experience with Sivakarthikeyan

Sharad Kelkar, who will be making his debut Kollywood film with Sivakarthikeyan, opened up on the work experience with the actor and the film's director Ravikumar.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar, will be seen on Kollywood big screens for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming Ravikumar directorial. It can be said that this film will be a brand new experience to see Sharad and Sivakarthikeyan on screen. The film has Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Talking to The Times Of India, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor stated that he has been enjoying the emotions of Tamil Nadu people.

He added that the film is a one-of-a-kind science fiction film which will have a lot of visual effects, stating that it will definitely be one of the most unique films of Tamil cinema. Currently, the film’s shooting is happening in Chennai. Talking about his experience with Tamil cinema, Sharad Kelkar said, “People are extremely sweet and disciplined. I am also enjoying the emotion of Tamil Nadu. It has been a great experience. I bonded with Sivakarthikeyan over cricket. We both share same liking for the sport”.

Talking about Siva Karthikeyan, he stated that the Edhir Neechal actor is a fun, charming guy. Apparently, they both have various common interests and cricket is one of them. Apparently, the watched few matches from the T20 series together. Talking about the director, he said, “Ravi sir is the most innocent guy I have ever met. He is very hard-working and knows his stuff. He has the potential and vision to become one of the biggest directors in the industry.” Last seen in sci-fi film Hero, Sivakarthikeyan has a bunch of films in his kitty including the one with Ravikumar and Doctor, which will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More