Bomb threat issued to superstar Rajinikanth: Chennai police conduct search at his residence

An unidentified person informed the Chennai police that a bomb has been planted at the residence of superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai.

An unidentified person has reportedly issued a bomb threat to superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday. According to local news channels, the incident came to light when Chennai police were informed over the phone that a bomb was planted at the residence of Rajinikanth at Chennai’s Poes Garden. Now the police are conducting a search operation at his residence with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detectors. This has caused a huge ruckus at Poes Garden with fans of the actor and people gathering up amid the growing coronavirus cases in the city. However, it will be known after the search if the call was hoax.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, which had Nayanthara as the female lead. The film also had Bollywood star Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist along with Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. Darbar was produced by Lyca Productions, who claimed that the film had grossed a record collection of Rs 150 crore during its first weekend. Darbar was released in 7,000 screens worldwide on January 9.

He will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also starts four female leads - Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara. While the roles of the cast are not yet revealed, some reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Rajinikanth's sister. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who was associated with Rajinikanth in his last two movies - Darbar and Petta.

