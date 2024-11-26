Bommarillu lyricist Kulasekhar passes away in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Popular Telugu lyricist Kulasekhar, famous for his songs in the 2000s, passed away on November 26, 2024. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days and has now succumbed to his illness.

The movie lyricist worked on various films over the years and tasted success at the start of the millennium, penning some of the most iconic songs in Telugu cinema. The news of his demise was shared by Suresh PRO through his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Known for his collaborations with music director RP Patnaik, Kulasekhar was beloved by fans over the years. Starting his career as a journalist, he went on to write lyrics for over 100 movies, including the Venkatesh-starrer Gharshana. He is remembered for penning memorable songs like Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnadi, Gajuwaka Pilla, Devude Digi Vachina, Yegire Mabbulalona, and Appudo Ippudu Eppudo from Bommarillu, among many others.

Despite being a celebrated lyricist during his prime, Kulasekhar faced a major downfall later in life, becoming labeled as a “habitual offender.” According to a report by Indiaglitz, in 2018, the then 47-year-old writer was arrested by police for stealing valuable possessions from a Devi temple near the RBI staff quarters in Hyderabad.

A complaint was filed against the lyricist by the temple priest, and he was soon arrested after being spotted near another temple. At the time, police confiscated 10 mobile phones worth Rs 50,000, along with other valuables worth Rs 45,000. Additionally, authorities seized debit cards, credit cards, and locks from his bag.

Advertisement

As per the report, the lyricist had become a habitual offender, stealing materials from priests and idols since 2013. His first arrest occurred when he was caught stealing from a temple in Kakinada.

Following his arrest, Kulasekhar’s family distanced themselves from him, leading him to live in a rented house in another part of Hyderabad. According to the same report, it was alleged that Kulasekhar had once written an offensive song against a caste group, which angered the community and led to his ban from certain circles.

This ban reportedly left him embittered, and he allegedly sought revenge by targeting members of the same community, stealing from them. Kulasekhar is reported to have last worked on the Nithiin-starrer movie Macherla Niyojakavargam.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara recounts being called ‘fat’ during Ghajini days, labels it as lowest point in her career; WATCH