Boney Kapoor bags the dubbing and remake rights of Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi?

Directed by Roshan Andrews, the original version of the film had Manju Warrier as the leading lady, while the director himself played the main antagonist.

Mollywood film Prathi Poovankozhi starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. Directed by Roshan Andrews, the film is about a woman’s rage against an encounter of a sexual assault. At a time when it was reported that the film is all set to be made in Tamil, a report has now come up stating that Boney Kapoor has bagged the remake and dubbing rights of the film in almost all languages including Tamil and Hindi.

The Times Of India quoted a report as saying, “Boney has gotten the remake rights of the film in all Indian languages, and he is yet to decide if he is going to make the movie in Hindi, Tamil or any other language. He was quite impressed with the thriller, and has also gotten the dubbing rights. An official announcement will be made soon”.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is currently producing Thala Ajith’s upcoming cop drama. Titled Valimai, it was reported sometimes back that the film’s shooting was resumed recently in Chennai. It was reported that RX100 actor Karthikeya has joined the sets of the film. Photos of the actor from the movie’s sets were also circulated on the internet. The makers are yet to officially announce the film’s cast and crew. It is expected that the same will be done soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

