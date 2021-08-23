Boomika Movie Review: A visual thriller which needs rework on the plot

Title: Boomika

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh

Director: Rathindran R Prasad

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Within 30 days, another film of actor Aishwarya Rajesh was released on OTT by skipping theatrical release. Boomika, directed by Rathindran R Prasad is streaming on Netflix directly and is receiving positive feedback from all over.

A man while talking to his pregnant wife over the phone a truck hits his car and he dies on spot. This incident happens near Nagapattinam. On the other side in a village near Ooty Gautam (Vidhu) his wife Samyuktha (Aishwarya Rajesh) who is a psychologist and their son Siddhu vegan working on a real estate project for one of the ministers of the state. Soon they are joined by their friend Gayathri (Surya Ganapathy), who is an architect and was invited by Gautam to help with this project and in addition to these Aarti (Madhuri) his sister also arrives in the village.

This place is a remote area where all these people decide to stay together in a political mansion and soon a lot of strange and weird things keep happening in that mansion which makes us people doubt if something is wrong with them or if any supernatural powers are existing in that mansion.

Some dead people from the village start texting them and one of the mobile phones. Starts working without a battery. Their perfectly working car suddenly refuses to start and wild dogs begin attacking them. All these things are strange enough for the family to wonder what is happening with them.

Boomika is a good film. But it isn't a horror thriller. The director has the message about being nice to mother earth. The message is strong. But the director has entirely focused on the message and forgot to focus on the story. So there are some challenges and confusions in the story. Coming to the technicalities, the fact is that the film has been shot well by cinematographer Roberto Zazzara. It would have been great if the narrative was also as great as the visuals were. To make us feel the thrill, the film is dependent on its background music score.

Aishwarya Rajesh, once again, in a thriller, has done a great job. The other actors of the film have also done their part fairly well. The plot needs a lot of rewriting. Well, if you are a fan of thrillers, this film is worth a watch one time and you should make sure you don't expect too much out of it.