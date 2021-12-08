Bootcut Balaraju goes on floors with a Pooja ceremony today; See Photos

Director Sree Koneti is all set to shoot for his next project Bootcut Balaraju. The makers conducted a small pooja ceremony before commencing the shoot for the film. Photographs from the event have been shared on various social media platforms where the entire cast and crew can be seen praying before getting ready to roll the camera. The fans have showered the Bootcut Balaraju team with wishes and excitement for the new venture.

Produced by Bekkem Venugopal, Bootcut Balaraju will star Syed Sohel Ryan and Ananya Nagalla in the lead. While Ananya Nagalla was seen in a beautiful green and peach saree, Syed Ryan wore a check shirt with blue jeans for the event. Further details on the project are not available for now as the filming is still in the initial stages.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/RyanSohel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanSohel</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/AnanyaNagalla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnanyaNagalla</a> ing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BootcutBalaraju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BootcutBalaraju</a> begins with a Pooja Ceremony today <br><br> by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DilRaju?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DilRaju</a><br>First shot direction <a href="https://twitter.com/AnilRavipudi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnilRavipudi</a><br> Switch on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiryalaRavinderReddy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiryalaRavinderReddy</a><br><br>Directed by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SreeKoneti?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SreeKoneti</a><br>Produced by <a href="https://twitter.com/BekkemVenugopal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BekkemVenugopal</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Basha?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Basha</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/luckymediaoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luckymediaoff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Globalfilms?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Globalfilms</a> <a href="https://t.co/krNB9yUu12">pic.twitter.com/krNB9yUu12</a></p>— VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) <a href="https://twitter.com/UrsVamsiShekar/status/1468477265960849408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Syed Sohel Ryan has previously entertained the audience with his presence in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. The actor will be seen next in Mr Pregnant which is being directed by debutante Srinivas Vinjanampati. Meanwhile Ananya Nagalla will be starring in Divyang Thakkar’s upcoming venture Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bankrolled by Yashraj films, the movie is slated to hit the screen on 25 February 2022. Ananya Nagalla role to fame with her performance in Vakeel Saab, Maestro Pavithra and Cream Biskets to name a few.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You in the last leg of the shoot; Makers clarify about theatrical release